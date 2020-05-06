e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump dismisses report claiming US Covid-19 daily toll could reach 3,000 in June

Trump dismisses report claiming US Covid-19 daily toll could reach 3,000 in June

In its report, Johns Hopkins University projected new coronavirus cases in the US reaching 200,000 daily by June 1 and fatalities around 3,000.

world Updated: May 06, 2020 02:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
Donald Trump told reporters that projections of Johns Hopkins University are with no mitigation.
Donald Trump told reporters that projections of Johns Hopkins University are with no mitigation.(REUTERS)
         

President Donald Trump and the White House on Tuesday rejected a report suggesting the daily US death toll due to the coronavirus could reach 3,000 in June.

The US death toll from the coronavirus was nearing 70,000 on Tuesday, and there were more than 1.2 million confirmed cases.

However, several states have started reporting flattening of the curve decline in new cases and death rates. As a result, several states have announced plans to open up their economy in a phased manner.

In its report, Johns Hopkins University projected new coronavirus cases in the US reaching 200,000 daily by June 1 and fatalities around 3,000.

“Those projections are with no mitigation. We are doing mitigation,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on his way to Arizona.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the Johns Hopkins’ study being pushed around by the media as factual is based on faulty assumptions and is in no way representative of any federal government projections.

John Hopkins University in a separate statement said that the research conducted by it for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was to assist in planning for various scenarios and was not to be used for the official forecast.

The New York Times was the first newspaper to report about it on Monday.

“As Johns Hopkins stated, should not be taken as a forecast,” McEnany said.

“This study considered zero mitigation, meaning it was conducted as though no federal guidelines were in place, no contract tracing, no expansion of testing, while removing all shelter in place protocols laid out in the phased approach of the Opening Up America Again guidelines for individuals with co-morbidities,” she said.

“The media should be more responsible in its reporting and give the full set of information to the American public,” McEnany said.

tags
top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
‘Unbelievably cruel’: Omar slams extension of Mehbooba’s detention
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
Covid-19: Donald Trump says ‘have to open country’ as many US states ease curbs
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news