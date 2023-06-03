Donald Trump's congratulatory post for North Korea's WHO membership sparks outrage and controversy

Former President Donald Trump has once again sparked controversy with his latest remarks, this time offering congratulations to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the country's admission to the World Health Organization's executive board. While Western observers have condemned the move, Trump is taking a different stance. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walks with former US President Trump north of the military demarcation line that divides North and South Korea, in the Joint Security Area of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone.(AFP)

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Congratulations to Kim Jong Un!" This unexpected message comes as countries with questionable human rights records are assuming leadership roles in international organizations.

Russia assumed the presidency of the U.N. Security Council in April. Recently, it was announced that Iran, a country with a track record of suppressing its citizens, will chair the U.N. Human Rights Council 2023 Social Forum. Now, Dr. Jong Min Pak of the North Korean Ministry of Public Health will join the WHO's executive board until 2026.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, a Geneva-based human rights group, strongly condemned North Korea's inclusion in a statement. He called it an "absurd episode" for a crucial U.N. agency that is in dire need of self-reflection and reform.

Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration and current presidential candidate, also criticized the decision.

During his presidency, Trump held three meetings with Kim Jong Un in an effort to improve relations and achieve denuclearization of North Korea, a country known for its belligerence and threats to South Korea and other U.S. allies. While some progress was made in reducing tensions and the repatriation of U.S. soldiers' remains from the Korean War, significant strides towards denuclearization were not achieved. Tensions have since escalated.

Just this week, the U.S. condemned North Korea for its attempted launch of a military spy satellite using ballistic missile technology.

In a revealing CNN interview last month, Trump's former national security advisor, John Bolton, shed light on the former president's thinking. Bolton stated that Trump believed foreign leaders, including adversaries, held him in high regard, when in reality, the opposite was true. Bolton described Trump's perception of himself as a "laughing fool" in the eyes of those leaders.

During his presidency, Trump halted funding to the WHO and announced his intention to withdraw from the international body. He accused the organization of being slow to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and aiding China in covering up the threat it posed.

One of President Joe Biden's early actions in office was to recommit the United States to the WHO and lift the funding freeze imposed by his predecessor. The decision to resume cooperation with the organization marked a significant departure from Trump's stance.

Trump's congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un has ignited a new wave of controversy, once again drawing attention to the former president's unconventional approach to foreign relations and his contrasting views with Western observers. As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the implications of these gestures and decisions on global governance and human rights remain a topic of heated debate.