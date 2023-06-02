Hat Swap and heckling! Ron DeSantis' New Hampshire rally takes an unexpected turn, is there a conspiracy?

In a shocking turn of events at a campaign rally in New Hampshire, Ron DeSantis, the Florida Governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate, found himself facing a heckler with serious allegations. The incident, caught on camera and shared on Twitter by reporter Heather Mullins, unfolded as the woman claimed that DeSantis' office failed to address her son's murder, allegedly involved in a cover-up. Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event.(AP)

While the specific details of the alleged murder cover-up were not heard in the video clip, the woman's persistent shouts of "five years" drew attention. The clip also captured the woman defiantly discarding her DeSantis hat, replacing it with a hat supporting former President Donald Trump as she walked away.

Mullins, shedding light on the incident, tweeted, "Woman interrupts Ron DeSantis, claims her son's murder was covered up in Florida, and his office has ignored her! She throws her DeSantis hat on the ground, says she's going to put a real one on, and pulls out a Trump hat."

When questioned about the dual hats, Mullins responded, "Clearly she wore the DeSantis one solely to get in the event so she could get the message about her murdered son to the Governor. He was murdered in Florida and she tried contacting his office. She has a flyer with all the information to give to them."

Despite the disruption, Ron DeSantis continued his campaign speech once the woman was escorted away by security. In a fiery opening, he vowed to send President Joe Biden "back to his basement in Delaware" and took a jab at Biden's recent fall during a graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs.

"I don't know if he sustained injuries, but I just want to say, we hope and wish Joe Biden a swift recovery from any injuries he may have sustained," DeSantis remarked. "But we also wish the United States of America a swift recovery from the injuries it has sustained because of Joe Biden and his policies," he added, prompting cheers from the crowd.

As the incident unfolded, some social media users speculated about the presence of a sandbag on stage during the handshaking, debunking any theories of foul play. Meanwhile, this incident in New Hampshire is not the first time DeSantis has faced interruptions during his speeches in the state.

Just a few months ago, two women stormed the stage at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual Amos Tuck Dinner, shouting "Jews against DeSantis!" The governor acknowledged the interruption before moving forward with his address, remarking, "Why would you want to pay for the ticket to get in just to do that? I don't know, but different strokes for different folks."