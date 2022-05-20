‘Donbas region completely destroyed': Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said Russian forces had "completely destroyed" the eastern Donbas region and accused Moscow of carrying out senseless bombardments as it intensified its offensive.

"In the Donbas, the occupiers are trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there - and that is not an exaggeration," he said in a late night video address.

