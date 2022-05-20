Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / 'Donbas region completely destroyed': Ukraine's Zelenskyy
world news

‘Donbas region completely destroyed': Ukraine's Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
Updated on May 20, 2022 03:10 AM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said Russian forces had "completely destroyed" the eastern Donbas region and accused Moscow of carrying out senseless bombardments as it intensified its offensive.

"In the Donbas, the occupiers are trying to exert even more pressure. It is hell there - and that is not an exaggeration," he said in a late night video address. 

Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine volodymyr zelensky
