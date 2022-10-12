Don't blame Russia for sky-high energy prices in Europe: Vladimir Putin
Published on Oct 12, 2022 05:00 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin said it was developing countries that would pay the highest price in terms of rising energy costs
Reuters |
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had nothing to do with the sky-high energy prices that Europeans are facing this winter and blamed the West for stoking a global energy crisis.
In a speech at an energy forum in Russia, Putin said it was developing countries that would pay the highest price in terms of rising energy costs.