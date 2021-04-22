Home / World News / Don’t cross the red line with Russia: Putin’s stern message to the West
world news

Don’t cross the red line with Russia: Putin’s stern message to the West

Vladimir Putin also denounced Western silence on Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s claim that his security services had thwarted an alleged US plot to assassinate him.
Agencies | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Putin also denounced Western silence on Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s claim that his security services had thwarted an alleged US plot to assassinate him.(Sputnik )

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned Russia’s foreign rivals against “crossing the red line” with Moscow, as he gave a state of the nation speech amid deep tensions with the West.

“In some countries, they have started an obscene custom of blaming Russia for anything,” Putin told gathered lawmakers and regional governors in a speech broadcast on national television. “It’s some kind of sport - a new kind of sport.”

The Russian president added that Moscow wants “good relations” with all members of the international community - even with those that it does not see eye to eye. “But if someone perceives our good intentions as weakness... let them know that Russia’s response will be asymmetric and harsh,” he said.

“I hope that no one will think of crossing the red line in relation to Russia. And where it will be - we will determine that ourselves,” he added.

Putin also denounced Western silence on Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s claim that his security services had thwarted an alleged US plot to assassinate him.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

WSJ: US may ease sanctions on Iran

Joe Biden to pledge cutting emissions in half by ’30

Australia cancels belt and road deals; China warns of further damage to ties

Thailand aims to boost vaccines by 50%; aims to reopen for tourists

“Everyone pretends that nothing is happening at all,” Putin said in his address, referring to the West.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP