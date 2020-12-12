e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Dozens arrested at Paris protest over proposed security law

Dozens arrested at Paris protest over proposed security law

Police targeted protesters they suspected might coalesce together into violent groups like those who vandalized stores and vehicles at previous demonstrations.

world Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:03 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Paris
Demonstrators are blocked by police officers during a protest against a proposed bill in Paris.
Demonstrators are blocked by police officers during a protest against a proposed bill in Paris. (AP)
         

Paris police took dozens of people into custody at what quickly became another tense and sometimes ill-tempered demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against a proposed security law.

Police targeted protesters they suspected might coalesce together into violent groups like those who vandalized stores and vehicles at previous demonstrations. Paris police made at least 81 arrests, the interior minister tweeted.

Riot police escorted Saturday’s march through the rain-slickened streets in Paris.

The proposed security law has been met by successive weekends of protests.

The bill’s most contested measure could make it more difficult for people to film police officers. It aims to outlaw the publication of images with intent to cause harm to police. The provision has caused such an uproar that the government has decided to rewrite it.

Critics fear the law could erode media freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality.

tags
top news
Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
Telangana chief minister KCR in Delhi, calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah
Telangana chief minister KCR in Delhi, calls on PM Modi, Amit Shah
‘India will exceed expectations’: PM Modi at UN Climate Ambition Summit
‘India will exceed expectations’: PM Modi at UN Climate Ambition Summit
Rajinikanth’s birthday cake spells out his political intent to those waiting
Rajinikanth’s birthday cake spells out his political intent to those waiting
Farmers will get over the influence of ‘Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal
Farmers will get over the influence of ‘Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal
‘Only direction for US-India ties...’: Minister Jaishankar on Joe Biden win
‘Only direction for US-India ties...’: Minister Jaishankar on Joe Biden win
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In