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Drone strike on central Sudan market kills 11: rights group

Drone strike on central Sudan market kills 11: rights group

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 12:48 am IST
AFP |
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A drone strike hit a market in central Sudan on Saturday, killing 11 civilians and wounding dozens more, a rights group said, as escalating aerial attacks deepen the toll of one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

Drone strike on central Sudan market kills 11: rights group

The attack targeted the main market in Abu Zaeima, a paramilitary-controlled town in North Kordofan state, according to the Emergency Lawyers, a rights group that has documented abuses since fighting erupted in April 2023 between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces .

The group said the casualty figures could rise, but did not specify who carried out the attack. Neither side has commented.

Emergency Lawyers said similar drone attacks had struck nearby villages and civilian vehicles less than a day earlier.

Two witnesses told AFP that another drone hit a fuel station later on Saturday in El-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, which has been partially encircled by RSF forces for months.

A medical source at a hospital there said the facility received four wounded civilians.

Having entered its fourth year, the war has killed tens of thousands of people and forced more than 11 million from their homes, creating what the UN describes as the world's largest displacement and hunger crises.

str-maf/jsa

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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