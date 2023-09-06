‘Drug intoxication’ may have led to death of 32-year-old at Burning Man

Drugs are believed to be the cause of death of one person who died at Burning Man, authorities claimed. On September 1, a doctor pronounced Leon Reece of Truckee, California dead. Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office officials have now claimed that the man, 32, had drugs in his system, according to New York Post.

Hundreds of Burning Man attendees who planned to leave on buses wait for information about when they will be able to leave on Labor Day, after a rainstorm turned the site into mud September 4, 2023 (Trevor Hughes / USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

“The cause and manner of death are pending investigation, but drug intoxication is suspected,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement

Pershing County Sheriff’s officials said that although deputies arrived at about 6:24 pm, they could not immediately get to Leon. His manner and cause of death are pending, and an autopsy is being conducted. Law enforcement officials confirmed that an investigation is underway. Six to eight months may be required to complete Leon’s toxicology results.

At the time of Leon’s death, a huge rainstorm had turned the festival site into a mud pit as thousands of festivalgoers were preparing to attend the event. Attendees have now made a mass exodus from the Nevada desert. Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen said that attendees “lashed out” at each other during the exodus after waiting for eight hours before they could leave.

“As usually happens in what Burners refer to as the ‘default world’ people allow their emotions to override their reasonableness and they are lashing out at each other as they leave the playa and attempt to make it to their next destination,” he told the San Francisco Chronicle.