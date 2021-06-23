Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Dual antibody drugs effective against variants’

Former US president Donald Trump was treated by an antibody cocktail made by Regeneron in October after he had tested positive for Covid-19.
Washington
JUN 23, 2021
Covid-19 therapies made from a cocktail of two types of antibodies were effective against a wide range of variants of the coronavirus in a mice and hamster study.(AP)

Covid-19 therapies made from a cocktail of two types of antibodies were effective against a wide range of variants of the coronavirus in a mice and hamster study, the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis reported on Monday.

Italy, meanwhile, said it will lift a requirement that people wear face masks outdoors from June 28, as Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations decline. Mandatory masks were imposed in October last year, when the country was entering a second wave and authorities were struggling to curb cases.

