Explosions rattle Dubai buildings amid Iran war, video captures smoke over financial hub | WATCH

A large cloud of smoke was seen rising over a central area of the financial hub, a video shared by the news agency showed.

Fresh explosions were reported in Dubai on Friday as Iran continued to target countries in the Middle East in its war with the US. According to news agency AFP, buildings were rattled in Dubai and sirens were heard after the explosion near the financial hub, DIFC, in Dubai.

Sirens were heard blaring from the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road, the city's main thoroughfare.

Earlier, on March 13, a minor fire incident was reported in Dubai after a successful aerial interception in Central Dubai. The authorities later confirmed the incident saying it was result of a fall of shrapnel due to an air interception and that there were no injuries recorded.

Since the war started, the UAE air defences have intercepted more than 1,500 Iranian drones and nearly 300 missiles.

On March 12, a drone fell near Dubai’s financial district, prompting several companies in the area to evacuate staff as a precaution. During the war, several high-profile locations in Dubai, including the international airport and major tourist spots such as Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Al Arab, have been targeted.

Iran has continued to attack oil-rich Gulf countries in response to US-Israeli strikes. Two people died in Oman after security forces intercepted a drone near an industrial area in the northern part of the country, state media said. Saudi Arabia successfully intercepted a drone targeting Riyadh's diplomatic quarter, which houses foreign embassies, AFP reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had struck more than 200 targets in western and central Iran over the past day, including missile launchers and defence systems.