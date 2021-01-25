IND USA
The UAE has ramped up its immunisation campaign with the aim of vaccinating more than 50% of its roughly 9 million population before the end of March. (Representative Image)(REUTERS (Representative Image))
Dubai replaces health authority chief as UAE sees surge in Covid-19 cases

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum appointed Awad Saghir al-Ketbi as the new director general of the Dubai Health Authority, replacing Humaid al-Qutami, according to a statement issued on Sunday.
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:17 PM IST

The ruler of Dubai has replaced the head of the emirate's health authority without explanation, in the midst of an immunisation drive and a spike in Covid-19 infections in the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum appointed Awad Saghir al-Ketbi as the new director general of the Dubai Health Authority, replacing Humaid al-Qutami, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

No reason for the change was given. The Dubai Media Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The number of daily coronavirus cases in the UAE, a federation of seven emirates, has tripled in the past month. On Monday authorities registered 3,579 new infections and nine deaths. They do not provide a breakdown per emirate.

The country has largely removed coronavirus restrictions with the exception of face masks in public and social distancing.

But Dubai, the region's business and tourism hub, has seen an influx of visitors during its peak winter season and in the past week reimposed some measures, including banning live entertainment and further restricting the number of people allowed to gather at social events and restaurants.

The UAE has ramped up its immunisation campaign with the aim of vaccinating more than 50% of its roughly 9 million population before the end of March.

The pub first opened in 1566 and was moved to its present location on St Giles, a broad thoroughfare in the city centre, in 1613. It is owned by St John's College, one of 45 colleges and private halls that make up the University of Oxford.(REUTERS)
world news

Loved by students, scholars and writers for 450 years, Oxford pub shuts down

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:49 PM IST
The Lamb and Flag, once frequented by the likes of "Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien and his friend C.S. Lewis, who wrote "The Chronicles of Narnia", has suffered a disastrous loss of revenues since the start of the pandemic.
The government has been delaying the signing of a collective bargaining deal with health workers for 18 months and the workers have been on strike since December. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Bosnia health workers protest for rights, wages amidst pandemic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The union of health workers in the Herzegovina-Neretva region also set up a large tent in front of the regional government building and said they would camp there until the government has met their requests.
Opinion polls have been split on the Catalonia election. But some, including one by the Centre for Sociological Studies (CIS), have shown Illa's Socialists, now the fourth-largest party in the regional parliament, on track to win the biggest share of the vote in the February 14 election.(REUTERS)
world news

Spain's health minister quits amid pandemic to run for regional Catalan election

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:00 PM IST
"Salvador Illa starts today his last 24 hours at the helm of the ministry," the office of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a statement. "Tomorrow Tuesday will be his last cabinet meeting and his replacement will be disclosed."
"Guided by science, reason and humanitarian spirit, the world has achieved initial progress in fighting Covid-19," the president said.(AFP)
world news

Pandemic far from over, but winter cannot stop arrival of spring: Xi Jinping

PTI, New Delhi/davos
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:36 PM IST
In a special address at the World Economic Forum's online Davos Agenda Summit, Jinping also said the pandemic should be an excuse for reversing gains from globalisation and promised further opening up of the Chinese economy.
The United Nations agency noted that most people who lost work stopped looking for a job altogether, likely because of restrictions on businesses that hire in big numbers like restaurants, bars, stores, hotels and other services that depend on face-to-face interactions. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Job losses from virus four times as bad as 2009 financial crisis: UN report

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:37 PM IST
The International Labor Organization estimated that the restrictions on businesses and public life destroyed 8.8% of all work hours around the world last year.
China will no doubt continue to demand the self-governing island come under its control. Given their respective positions, the issue will likely remain a source of friction in US-China relations. (Representative Image)(afp)
world news

How Taiwan figures in US-China ties under Biden

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The US response reflects what is expected to be continued US support for Taiwan under Biden. His administration may refrain from the more provocative steps taken under his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, but it will abide by American legal requirements to ensure Taiwan can defend itself.
Just 22% of respondents said their organizations had the technologies they needed before the pandemic, 42% said they developed them out of necessity during the crisis.(Bloomberg)
world news

Third of staff may work from home permanently post-virus

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The survey of more than 2,000 managers and public-sector business leaders worldwide highlights how investments that allow home-working will be increasingly important.
Donald Trump did not attend President Joe Biden's inauguration in the US Capitol.(Twitter / @DWUhlfelderLaw)
world news

'Worst President ever' banner flew near Trump's resort in Florida

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Trump's presidency officially ended last week after four years in the Oval Office, he returned to Florida from Washington on Wednesday.
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants to the US as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently.(Reuters)
world news

Receipt notice of Form I-90 will extend green card’s validity in US by 12 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:43 PM IST
The lawful permanent residents with green cards are required to submit a Form I-90 when their permanent resident cards expire or are about to expire.
Australian of the Year winner Grace Tame raises her award during a ceremony in Canberra, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. Tame, 26, pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of the sexual abuse she went through as a 15-year-old at the hands of a math teacher. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)(AP)
world news

Sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame named Australian of the Year

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:34 PM IST
Tame pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of the sexual abuse she went through as a 15-year-old at the hands of a math teacher.
The carrier group entered the South China Sea at the same time as Chinese-claimed Taiwan reported incursions by Chinese air force jets.(AP)
world news

China says US military in South China Sea not good for peace

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:19 PM IST
China has repeatedly complained about US Navy ships getting close to islands it occupies in the South China Sea.
Ever since his partial victory in the Senate last week, Conte has appealed to centrist and unaligned Senate lawmakers to join government ranks, but few have responded so far.(REUTERS)
world news

Italian PM Conte seeks way out of political mire ahead of Senate vote

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Several Italian newspapers reported that Conte was set to hand in his resignation to the head of state this week and then try to put together a new, broader coalition, drawing up a policy pact for the remaining two years of the legislature.
President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.(AP)
world news

Biden pushes elusive 'Buy American' goal with new federal contract guidelines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The move is part of Biden's broader push to drive up wages, create more union jobs and strengthen US supply chains.
The US State Department responded urged Beijing “to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure.(Reuters file photo)
world news

China tests Biden’s resolve on strategic flash point of Taiwan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:48 PM IST
The sortie by eight Xian H-6K bombers and five other planes Saturday was the third-largest such incursion by PLA aircraft.
