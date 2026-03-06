Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Dubai residents get 'potential missile threats' on phone amid US-Iran war

    The alert of a potential missile threat was reportedly sent on Dubai residents' phones by the Emirati interior ministry.

    Updated on: Mar 06, 2026 1:55 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Residents in Dubai have reportedly received alerts on their phones warning of “potential missile threats” and asking them to steer clear of doors and windows. The development marks further escalation of the ongoing conflict between Iran and the US that has other Middle Eastern countries, including the UAE, caught in between.

    An alert issued by the UAE Ministry of Interior warning residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi of a potential Iranian missile strike is displayed on a mobile phone shortly before a missile was intercepted in Dubai on March 5. (AFP)
    An alert issued by the UAE Ministry of Interior warning residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi of a potential Iranian missile strike is displayed on a mobile phone shortly before a missile was intercepted in Dubai on March 5. (AFP)

    "Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, seek immediate shelter in the closest secure building and steer away from windows, doors and open areas," the alert read, according to news agency AFP. The alert was reportedly received on Dubai residents' phones by the Emirati interior ministry.

    The fresh alert comes a day after residents of Dubai and Abu Dhabi received another alert of a missile strike on their phones, shortly before a projectile in Dubai was intercepted on Thursday, March 5.

    The UAE reportedly repelled 131 drones and six missiles on Thursday, bringing the total into the hundreds when calculated from the day Iranian strikes were first reported in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

    Airports, embassies, residential areas and military installations across the region have come under fire from daily salvos of Iranian missiles and drones since the war between Tehran, the US and Israel first broke out last week.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and Bangladesh election result 2026 LIVE get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
    News/World News/Dubai Residents Get 'potential Missile Threats' On Phone Amid US-Iran War
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes