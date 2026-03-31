Dubai Iran war news: Iranian strike hits giant Kuwaiti oil tanker; falling debris injures 4

Missiles and drones continue to fly across the Gulf even a month after the US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered a full-blown war, hitting all countries of the region — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — and severely impacting global energy flows. Damage to the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi crude oil tanker, following a reported strike at Dubai port, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, March 31, 2026 (REUTERS)

UAE's Dubai, which has sold itself for decades as a safe bubble in the turbulent Middle East, has also been hit by the US-Israeli conflict with Iran and continues to intercept missiles and drones. Track latest in US-Iran war here

Dubai, which houses a large community of migrants, has been keeping the residents posted about the interceptions through its official social media channels — primarily Dubai Media Office.

Dubai war news LIVE -An Iranian attack sparked a fire on a Kuwaiti oil tanker at Dubai Port, state media reported on Tuesday. There were no injuries, according to the report, and Dubai authorities later said firefighters had extinguished the blaze that sparked concerns of oil spill.

-The Kuwaiti oil tanker struck by Iranian attack off Dubai early on Tuesday was reportedly fully laden, making the strike one of the most significant hit on a vessel in a month of war, pushing crude prices higher and heightening tension around the vital Strait of Hormuz.

-Dubai Media Office said on X that response teams successfully contained the incident involving the Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters, "with no oil leakage and no injuries reported,"

-Hours after containing the fire, Dubai Media Office said authorities were responding to an incident caused by debris from a successful interception that fell on residential houses in southern Dubai. The incident resulted in property damage and minor injuries to four Asian nationals, the authority said.