Earth Day 2022: 5 tweets on how to ‘invest in our planet’

As the world marks Earth Day 2022 on Friday, several organisations have put out fresh appeals to create awareness about the significance of the day and ways to protect the environment. Earth Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness on issues, like pollution, deforestation and global warming.

Many campaigns and events on this day have been planned to motivate people to find solutions to issues surrounding climate. The theme for Earth 2022 is ‘Invest in Our Planet’ – a move to seek businesses to shift to a greener, cleaner and sustainable practice and highlight the need to save the planet and leave it in a better shape for the future generations.

Those who wish to participate in events and seminars on Earth Day can also visit the official website – earthday.org – and pick an event to attend.

Earth Day 2022: Here are five tweets, urging people to do their bit–

1. On sustainability efforts

Making conscious efforts in everyday lives to create a sustainable infrastructure for future generations is one of the top priorities in today's world.

1/6 #EarthDay is a reminder for us to continue investing in our planet. In this month's Tech Talk, @_kevops shared how businesses can modernise their infrastructure to further their #sustainability efforts. #ICYMI, here are some key insights from the session in this thread 🧵⬇️ — Google Cloud ANZ (@GoogleCloud_ANZ) April 22, 2022

2. Zero waste

Environment enthusiasts and changemakers around the world have been urging to reduce waste and plastic pollution in order to improve habitats, and prevent harm to wildlife.

It’s Earth Day! This year’s theme is #InvestInOurPlanet, a reminder for us to protect Earth for our future generations. Get started with a simple habit and before you know it, you’re already well on your way in the journey #TowardsZeroWaste. #EarthDay2022 https://t.co/EfSSrTUTrq pic.twitter.com/6aWUSGPhbm — NEA (@NEAsg) April 22, 2022

3. Plastic pollution

One of the key steps to take towards sustainability is reducing the plastic footprint. It is important to draw attention to the harmful impacts of plastic pollution on human and ecosystem health and how everyday actions can lessen the problem.

Happy Earth Day! We are encouraged by efforts from governments, large and small businesses, as well as communities all around the world who are coming together to commit capital, resources, ideas, and time towards taking care of our planet. #EarthDay2022 #InvestInOurPlanet pic.twitter.com/M34oF2aps0 — Alliance To End Plastic Waste (@EndPlasticWaste) April 22, 2022

4. Plant a tree

A cleaner and greener environment is the road to a sustainable future. In today's fast-paced world, it is crucial for every individual and every industry to take a step back and make an effort to protect the environment with small steps like planting a tree.

Let's remind ourself to honour Mother Earth on Earth Day and commit ourself to keep our beautiful planet clean, green and pristine!#EarthDay #EarthDay2022 pic.twitter.com/Yjmdj9DhbG — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 22, 2022

5. Climate action

Climate crisis is real and it is crucial for the public to understand how to stop climate change and environmental harm, and contribute towards the betterment of the planet and protect it from the damage.

Plant a tree 🌳

Cut your food waste 🍝

Save energy at home 💡

Buy local & seasonal 🏘



There are many things we can all do to protect our planet.

This #EarthDay, let’s all show the world what #ClimateAction looks like! https://t.co/NTrHxJuydC #MyClimateAction pic.twitter.com/EE4UQ3Fzaf — United Nations ESCAP (@UNESCAP) April 22, 2022