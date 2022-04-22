Home / World News / Earth Day 2022: 5 tweets on how to ‘invest in our planet’
Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year to raise awareness about pertinent issues, like pollution, deforestation and global warming. The theme for this year's event is ‘Invest in Our Planet’.
A man walks past a mural the day before Earth Day, in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 10:00 AM IST
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Swati Bhasin

As the world marks Earth Day 2022 on Friday, several organisations have put out fresh appeals to create awareness about the significance of the day and ways to protect the environment. Earth Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness on issues, like pollution, deforestation and global warming.

Many campaigns and events on this day have been planned to motivate people to find solutions to issues surrounding climate. The theme for Earth 2022 is ‘Invest in Our Planet’ – a move to seek businesses to shift to a greener, cleaner and sustainable practice and highlight the need to save the planet and leave it in a better shape for the future generations.

Those who wish to participate in events and seminars on Earth Day can also visit the official website – earthday.org – and pick an event to attend.

Earth Day 2022: Here are five tweets, urging people to do their bit–

1. On sustainability efforts

Making conscious efforts in everyday lives to create a sustainable infrastructure for future generations is one of the top priorities in today's world.

2. Zero waste

Environment enthusiasts and changemakers around the world have been urging to reduce waste and plastic pollution in order to improve habitats, and prevent harm to wildlife.

3. Plastic pollution

One of the key steps to take towards sustainability is reducing the plastic footprint. It is important to draw attention to the harmful impacts of plastic pollution on human and ecosystem health and how everyday actions can lessen the problem.

4. Plant a tree

A cleaner and greener environment is the road to a sustainable future. In today's fast-paced world, it is crucial for every individual and every industry to take a step back and make an effort to protect the environment with small steps like planting a tree.

5. Climate action

Climate crisis is real and it is crucial for the public to understand how to stop climate change and environmental harm, and contribute towards the betterment of the planet and protect it from the damage.

