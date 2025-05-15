Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Turkey

An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Turkey on Thursday around 3.46 pm, independent scientific organisation EMSC reported. The tremor was felt at 14km northeast of Kulu. Turkey and Syria experienced powerful earthquakes in February 2023, leading to massive loss of life and property.(AFP file)

The impact of the tremor was strongly felt across Turkey's capital, Ankara, but there are no immediate reports of casualties or injuries, according to Iran's state-backed Mehr news agency.

This comes after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the area near Fry, Greece, early Wednesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 1:51 a.m. local time at a depth of 78 kilometres. Tremors were felt as far away as Cairo, Egypt, as well as in Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Jordan.

In February 2023, Turkey and Syria experienced powerful earthquakes. The initial quake measured at 7.8 magnitude, followed by a second one of 7.5 magnitude. This was accompanied by numerous strong aftershocks that led to building collapses. The devastating impact resulted in a death toll of 59,000 in Turkey and 8,000 in Syria.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow shortly.)