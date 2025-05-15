Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Turkey

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2025 07:45 PM IST

According to a report, strong tremors were felt in Turkey's capital Ankara. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

An earthquake of 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Turkey on Thursday around 3.46 pm, independent scientific organisation EMSC reported. The tremor was felt at 14km northeast of Kulu.

Turkey and Syria experienced powerful earthquakes in February 2023, leading to massive loss of life and property.(AFP file)
Turkey and Syria experienced powerful earthquakes in February 2023, leading to massive loss of life and property.(AFP file)

The impact of the tremor was strongly felt across Turkey's capital, Ankara, but there are no immediate reports of casualties or injuries, according to Iran's state-backed Mehr news agency.

This comes after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the area near Fry, Greece, early Wednesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 1:51 a.m. local time at a depth of 78 kilometres. Tremors were felt as far away as Cairo, Egypt, as well as in Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Jordan.

In February 2023, Turkey and Syria experienced powerful earthquakes. The initial quake measured at 7.8 magnitude, followed by a second one of 7.5 magnitude. This was accompanied by numerous strong aftershocks that led to building collapses. The devastating impact resulted in a death toll of 59,000 in Turkey and 8,000 in Syria.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow shortly.)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Turkey
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On