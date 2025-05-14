Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Mexico's Jalisco coast

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off Mexico's coast of Jalisco, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC) said on Tuesday. A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes. (Reuters)

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to the EMSC.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude had struck the United States' Western Texas region at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The Independent scientific organisation said in a post on X that the earthquake struck about 50 miles West of Pecos in Texas. It placed the epicenter at 45 miles North East of Texas' Van Horn.

Prior to that, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina.

The earthquake struck between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles) and was followed by several smaller aftershocks. Given the magnitude of the quake, Chilean authorities also issued a tsunami warning for the country's southernmost region. It was later withdrawn.