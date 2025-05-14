Menu Explore
Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Mexico's Jalisco coast

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2025 03:44 AM IST

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off Mexico's coast of Jalisco, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC) said on Tuesday.

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes. (Reuters)
A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes. (Reuters)

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to the EMSC.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude had struck the United States' Western Texas region at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The Independent scientific organisation said in a post on X that the earthquake struck about 50 miles West of Pecos in Texas. It placed the epicenter at 45 miles North East of Texas' Van Horn.

Prior to that, a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina.

The earthquake struck between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a depth of just 10 km (6 miles) and was followed by several smaller aftershocks. Given the magnitude of the quake, Chilean authorities also issued a tsunami warning for the country's southernmost region. It was later withdrawn.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Mexico's Jalisco coast
