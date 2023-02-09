Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude strikes north coast of Papua in Indonesia

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude strikes north coast of Papua in Indonesia

world news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 12:24 PM IST

Indonesia earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

The earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Indonesia . (Representative Image)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the north coast of Papua, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
earthquake indonesia indonesia earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP