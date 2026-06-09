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Cuba hit by strongest earthquake in around 150 years, tremors felts in Florida, Mexico

The earthquake was the strongest to have hit the island since 1880, when a 6.0 temblor hit near San Cristobal, Cuba.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 06:00 am IST
By HT News Desk
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An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck off the coast of Cuba on Monday, the tremors of which were felt in Florida in the United States and parts of Mexico.

An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hit Cuba on Monday.(Unsplash - representational image)

The US Geological Survey said the quake was 6.1 magnitude and struck about 100 kilometers (62 miles) in Mantua, Cuba, about two to four hours by car from Havana. The quake hit at a shallow depth of 26 km (16 miles).

Residents in Cuba said they experienced 20 seconds of shaking that forced them out of buildings and into the streets.

"At first I just felt dizzy -- it didn't occur to me it was an earthquake, I'd never experienced that before," Carmel Delgado, a 47-year-old economist, told AFP.

"But once we realized what it could be, we got out quickly."

Tremors felt in southern US

Cuban authorities said the earthquake was felt "throughout the entire west of the country" and was felt as far away as Florida.

No tsunami warning or watch was issued after the earthquake, according to the US National Weather Service.

 
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