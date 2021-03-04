Home / World News / Tsunami warning issued after earthquake strikes off New Zealand
world news

Tsunami warning issued after earthquake strikes off New Zealand

Tsunami waves were possible within 300 km (180 miles) of the quake's epicentre, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The earthquake triggered warnings of a possible hazardous tsunami.(HT Archive)

A tsunami warning was issued after an earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck east of New Zealand's north island in the early hours of Friday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said.

The US Geological Survey initially pegged the quake at 7.3, then revised it down to 6.9. It said that the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Tsunami waves were possible within 300 km of the quake's epicentre, the PTWC said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake tsunami new zealand
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP