Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Pakistan's Faisalabad division

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, in the Faisalabad division, according to the National Centre of Seismology. The earthquake's epicentre was near the Jhang tehsil in the Faisalabad division of Pakistan's Punjab state(NCS)

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 111 kilometers, with its epicenter located at coordinates 31.31 N, Long: 72.52 E, near the Jhang Tehsil in Pakistan's Punjab.

Several earthquakes have hit the country over the last month as well, in quick succession. This is the third earthquake experienced by the country in the month of May. No damage or injuries had been reported during the events.

On May 12, an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale jolted Baluchistan's capital city, Quetta. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake tremors of 4.9 magnitude were felt in Quetta and adjoining areas.

Seismic activity in Pakistan

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, with several major geological fault lines. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan occur frequently and can be destructive as well.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.

An earthquake occurred two weeks ago near Pir Jongal in Pakistan’s Punjab province, amid the country's heightened tensions with neighbouring country India.

Director of the NCS, O P Mishra told PTI that the epicentre of the earthquake had been located to the Main Central Thrust, a geological fault line that is prone to seismic activity.