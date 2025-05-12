4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, second quake in three days
May 12, 2025 02:39 PM IST
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan on Monday.
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan on Monday, days after tremors registering 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan at 1:44 am on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
As per the NCS, the earthquake struck parts of Pakistan at around 1:26 pm IST on May 12.
More details are awaited.
