4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, second quake in three days

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan on Monday, days after tremors registering 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan at 1:44 am on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. This is the second earthquake to hit Pakistan in three days. (Representational)(Reuters)

As per the NCS, the earthquake struck parts of Pakistan at around 1:26 pm IST on May 12.



More details are awaited.