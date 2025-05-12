Menu Explore
4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, second quake in three days

ByHT News Desk
May 12, 2025 02:39 PM IST

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan on Monday.

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan on Monday, days after tremors registering 4.0 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan at 1:44 am on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

This is the second earthquake to hit Pakistan in three days. (Representational)(Reuters)
This is the second earthquake to hit Pakistan in three days. (Representational)(Reuters)

As per the NCS, the earthquake struck parts of Pakistan at around 1:26 pm IST on May 12.


More details are awaited.

News / World News / 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, second quake in three days
