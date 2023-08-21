Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. Myanmar Earthquake: No reports of casualties or material damage have surfaced yet.(Representational)

The depth of the quake was registered at 64 km.

According to the NCS, the quake's epicentre was found to be at Latitude: 20.49 and Longitude: 94.37.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 21-08-2023, 16:12:05 IST, Lat: 20.49 & Long: 94.37, Depth: 64 Km, Location: Myanmar," the NCS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No reports of casualties or material damage have surfaced yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON