Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Myanmar

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Myanmar

ANI |
Sep 07, 2023 11:33 AM IST

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Myanmar on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake was detected at a depth of 25km.(iStock)

The depth of the quake was registered at 25 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 07-09-2023, 10:29:21 IST, Lat: 22.42 & Long: 93.85, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Myanmar," NCS wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, on August 21, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted parts of Myanmar.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. NCS maintains a National Seismological Network of 155 stations each having state-of-the-art equipment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
myanmar national centre for seismology earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP