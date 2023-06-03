Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Somalia
ANI |
Jun 03, 2023 09:53 PM IST
The quake took place at 19:28:03 (UTC 05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale struck 156 km N of Las Khorey in Somalia on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The quake took place at 19:28:03 (UTC 05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.
According to USGS, the epicentre of it was found to be at 12.571°N and 48.095°E, respectively.
No casualties are reported as of yet. Further details awaited.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.