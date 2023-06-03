Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Somalia

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolts Somalia

ANI |
Jun 03, 2023 09:53 PM IST

The quake took place at 19:28:03 (UTC 05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale struck 156 km N of Las Khorey in Somalia on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

No casualties are reported as of yet. (Representational)
No casualties are reported as of yet. (Representational)

The quake took place at 19:28:03 (UTC 05:30) at a depth of 10.0 km.

According to USGS, the epicentre of it was found to be at 12.571°N and 48.095°E, respectively.

No casualties are reported as of yet. Further details awaited.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
somalia earthquake
somalia earthquake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out