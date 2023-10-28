Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Indonesia region

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Indonesia region

Reuters |
Oct 28, 2023 07:05 PM IST

Indonesia Earthquake: The epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 375 km north-northeast of Kupang, Indonesia.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Kepulauan Barat Daya in Indonesia on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Indonesia Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). (Representational)

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and the epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 375 km north-northeast of Kupang, Indonesia, the EMSC said.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indonesia earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP