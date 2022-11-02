Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Antofagasta in Chile

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 02, 2022 01:40 PM IST

Chile Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 140 kilometers (86.93 miles), 22 kilometers from Calama, EMSC said.

Chile Earthquake: The quake was at a depth of 140 kilometers (86.93 miles).(Representational)
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Antofagasta in Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer and most of its large operations are in Antofagasta region.

