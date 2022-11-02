Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Antofagasta in Chile

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Antofagasta in Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Chile is the world's largest copper producer and most of its large operations are in Antofagasta region.

