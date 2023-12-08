close_game
close_game
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits central Mexico

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits central Mexico

Reuters |
Dec 08, 2023 05:33 AM IST

There were no immediate reports of damage in the capital, Mexico City Mayor Marti Batres wrote in a post.

An earthquake jolted parts of central Mexico on Thursday afternoon, shaking buildings in the Mexican capital while sending anxious residents out into the streets in the quake-prone country but there were no immediate reports of damages.

People gather outside their homes and buildings after a quake in Mexico City, Mexico,(REUTERS)
People gather outside their homes and buildings after a quake in Mexico City, Mexico,(REUTERS)

The earthquake registered a 5.8 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). Its epicenter struck the central state of Puebla, south of Mexico City, at a depth of 27 miles (44 km), according to the USGS.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

There were no immediate reports of damage in the capital, Mexico City Mayor Marti Batres wrote in a post on social media, and no reports of damage in Puebla either, according to state's governor.

Earthquake alarms blared throughout Mexico City, sending people running out of businesses and homes.

Manuel Maldonado was driving in the capital's central Anzures neighborhood when the alarm sounded and traffic stopped. He said he could feel his car shake.

"This one's strong. For it to move the car, it's strong," he said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 08, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out