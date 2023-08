A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Hokkaido in Japan on Friday, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake's epicentre was 46 km below the earth's surface.

The quake's epicentre was 46 km (28.58 miles) below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.

