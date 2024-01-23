Earthquake of magnitude 7.01 strikes Kyrgyzstan-China border region; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.01 occurred in the border region between Kyrgyzstan and Xinjiang, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The earthquake reached a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), according to GFZ.
Tremors were also felt in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).
In nearby Kazakhstan, the emergency ministry registered the identical earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7, Reuters reported.
In Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan, residents evacuated their homes, congregating outside in spite of the cold weather. Some individuals were clad in pajamas and slippers.
Fortunately, no reports of damage have been received. The tremors, along with subsequent aftershocks occurring approximately 30 minutes later, were also experienced in Uzbekistan.