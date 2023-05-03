Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Papua New Guinea
Reuters |
May 03, 2023 02:12 AM IST
Papua New Guinea earthquake: The quake was 16 km (10 miles) west-northwest of Ambunti, Papua New Guinea.
An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck the New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was 16 km (10 miles) west-northwest of Ambunti, Papua New Guinea and estimated at a depth of 112 km EMSC added.
