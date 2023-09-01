Elon Musk accuses California school of influencing his ‘communist’ trans daughter's views over wealth and ideology

The CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk, has revealed that his estranged transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson became a “communist” who hates the rich after attending a prestigious California school. He said he feels more hurt by their separation than by the loss of his first son Nevada, who died as an infant. Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk gets in a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing, China May 31, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang(REUTERS)

The 52-year-old made these shocking claims in an excerpt from the forthcoming biography “Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson, published in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday. He said he was initially supportive of his child’s gender transition, but things changed in April 2022 when Wilson, 19, cut off all ties with him and embraced Marxism.

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” Musk said, adding that he has tried to reach out to her many times, but she refuses to see him.

The firmer X CEO who’s worth $257.5 billion, partly blamed the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences in Santa Monica, where Wilson studied, for infecting her with the “woke mind virus.”

The elite K-12 school, which costs up to $50,000 per year and has produced many famous alumni such as Jack Black and Zooey Deschanel, allegedly taught Wilson to despise wealthy people like her father.

Musk said this is similar to the mindset that has taken over Twitter and other liberal universities, where “neo-Marxists” suppress conservative and anti-establishment voices.

This is why the CEO of Tesla Motors decided to buy Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022, calling himself the “fire-breathing dragon” that the social media platform needed. He said he wanted to defend free speech and challenge the woke culture that has alienated him from his daughter.

This is not the first time that Musk has criticized elite schools and universities for spreading wokeness. In October 2021, he said that they had been infiltrated by “neo-Marxists” who teach their students to hate rich people.