X (earlier Twitter) to get audio and video calls, says Elon Musk

‘Video and audio calls are coming to X’ (formerly Twitter), the social network's owner Elon Musk announced on Thursday. The billionaire, however, did not say when the features will be launched. Elon Musk (File Photo/REUTERS)

"Works on iOS, Android, Mac, & PC

No phone number needed

X is the effective global address book," the world's richest person stated in his post, calling these factors ‘unique.’

This announcement from Musk comes days after Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, told CNBC in an interview that the platform will be getting a video calling feature.

“Think what has happened since the acquisition,” Yaccarino said, referring to Musk's October 2022 purchase of X's parent company X Corp. (the erstwhile Twitter, Inc.), in a $44 billion deal.

The former NBCUniversal executive, who joined the tech giant earlier this year, in June, continued: “You look at video, and you will soon be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform.”

Meanwhile, since rebranding Twitter as ‘X’ in July, and replacing the iconic blue bird logo with an ‘X,’ the company has introduced a host of new features to the social media service.

