X (earlier Twitter) to get audio and video calls, says Elon Musk

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 31, 2023 01:55 PM IST

These will work on iOS, Android, Mac, and PCs, without, however, the need for a phone number, the social network's billionaire owner said.

‘Video and audio calls are coming to X’ (formerly Twitter), the social network's owner Elon Musk announced on Thursday. The billionaire, however, did not say when the features will be launched.

Elon Musk (File Photo/REUTERS)
"Works on iOS, Android, Mac, & PC

No phone number needed

X is the effective global address book," the world's richest person stated in his post, calling these factors ‘unique.’

This announcement from Musk comes days after Linda Yaccarino, the CEO of X, told CNBC in an interview that the platform will be getting a video calling feature.

“Think what has happened since the acquisition,” Yaccarino said, referring to Musk's October 2022 purchase of X's parent company X Corp. (the erstwhile Twitter, Inc.), in a $44 billion deal.

The former NBCUniversal executive, who joined the tech giant earlier this year, in June, continued: “You look at video, and you will soon be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform.”

Meanwhile, since rebranding Twitter as ‘X’ in July, and replacing the iconic blue bird logo with an ‘X,’ the company has introduced a host of new features to the social media service.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
