Elon Musk booed at VCT Grand Finals, here's how X reacted

Elon Musk attended the Valorant Champions Grand Finals held on August 26, 2023. The competition was between Paper Rex (PRX) and Evil Geniuses (EG). While the live audience present at the event booed at the billionaire, those who got to know of his attendance in the event, slammed him online.

Elon Musk attending the Valorant Champions Final with his son Lil X.

Prominent personalities and gamers on Twitter had a gala time, pointing out the chants Elon received at the event.

Popular e-sports personality, Jake Sucky, wrote, "Elon Musk (is) getting booed at VALORANT Champs and the crowd starts chanting "Bring back Twitter," LMAO."

Many on Reddit commented that they thought he would buy Valorant and start blocking people from attendance.

Redditors reacted to the billionaire's presence at the event.

Tarik, former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, so-hosted a live watch party with “Disguised Toast” and fervently began searching for Elon when he got to know the businessman was present at the event.

“What?! Where is that? Uh-oh... the owner of X? Is that him? We're trying to get Elon on the stream. But he said he's too cool for us. Elon Esports, bro! Please!,” he said.

Along with Elon, stars like Ben Affleck and professional Valorant player TenZ were also seen at the event.

Finally, Evil Geniuses were crowned as the Valorant Champions of 2023.