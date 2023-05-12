Elon Musk defends YouTuber MrBeast's charitable intentions amid a plethora of criticism

The CEO of Twitter and tech-billionaire Elon Musk has recently defended popular American YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson after criticism that his latest philanthropic video was "inspirational porn" and spreading misinformation about deafness.

Elon Musk defends MrBeast's charitable intentions and expresses interest in donating to causes related to restoring people's hearing

In the recent YouTube video, MrBeast gifted modern hearing aids to 1,000 deaf people, which amassed almost 50 million views in five days and while many praised the act of humanity and charity, others criticized it as a simplistic solution to a complex issue.

Taking to Twitter, the philanthropist-billionaire defended MrBeast's charitable intentions and urged people not to criticize "for doing good." He also revealed that MrBeast's video had inspired him to explore donating to causes devoted to restoring people's hearing.

The father of Tesla stated, “People definitely shouldn’t be attacked for doing good. Is it really just a question of money to restore hearing?” added, “I’m always looking ways to donate money that are actually good. Perhaps this is one.”

However, deaf advocate Crystal Jones argued that Musk's sentiment was "dangerous" and that the conversation should instead focus on issues of accessibility and realistic expectations surrounding hearing aids in US healthcare system.

Jimmy is known for his extravagant spending and charitable giving. However, his philanthropic videos have been criticized by disability activists in the past for oversimplifying complex issues.

In January, the YouTube philanthropist posted a video documenting his efforts to restore eyesight to 1,000 blind people, which also received criticism for feel-good content profiteering.

Musk's defense of MrBeast underscores his admiration for the YouTuber, with recent reports revealing that the billionaire is even paying MrBeast $5 a month for the privilege of being one of his Twitter subscribers.

The Twitter CEO has also acknowledged MrBeast's joking ambition to become the new Twitter CEO once Musk steps down from the position in the future, stating that the notion of Donaldson leading Twitter is "not out of the question."

The issue of philanthropy and charity is a complex one, with debates about the effectiveness and ethics of certain forms of giving rather than taking. While some may criticize MrBeast's videos for oversimplifying complex issues, others argue that his intention to make a positive impact in these harsh times is commendable. Musk's defense of MrBeast also raises questions about the role of social media in shaping public discourse and the power of influencers to effect change.

