'If we nuke Russia back…': Elon Musk on Moscow using nuclear weapons

Updated on Oct 19, 2022 03:33 PM IST

Elon Musk On Russia-Ukraine War: Elon Musk said that Russia has been sanctioned by the world in every possible manner.

Elon Musk On Russia-Ukraine War: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Tesla chief Elon Musk said that he is certain that Russia will not use nuclear weapons in Ukraine as it would trigger the third World War, while talking about Crimean which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

In response to a Twitter user's query seeking Elon Musk's opinion on the possibility of a nuclear war and World War III, the tech billionaire said that Russia has been sanctioned by the world in every possible manner.

"If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3," Elon Musk tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Elon Musk tweeted that his company SpaceX is losing about $20 million a month by providing its Starlink satellite internet service to Ukraine adding that the company is not receiving any money from the US department of defence for providing the service.

Read more: Posters thanking Elon Musk 'covered up’ in Ukrainian city: Report

“But we'll keep doing it,” Elon Musk asserted in response to a user's Twitter query, adding that several other countries, organizations and people are paying for terminals.

