Another day, another Elon Musk U-turn: ‘The hell with it, will fund Ukraine'

world news
Updated on Oct 16, 2022 12:28 AM IST

Elon Musk: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

SpaceX owner Elon Musk on Saturday announced that his company will continue to pay for Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine, a day after suggesting he cannot continue funding the project indefinitely.

“The hell with it. Even though Starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we'll just keep funding Ukraine govt for free (sic)”, the billionaire tweeted.

Earlier Elon Musk had said that his company won't be able to pay for Starlink satellite internet services in Ukraine indefinitely confirming reports that claimed that SpaceX had informed the US military that it will not be able to fund the internet services which have played a vital role in Ukraine's communications amid Russian invasion.

Additionally, Elon Musk had also asked the US military to foot the bill.

"SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households," Elon Musk had then tweeted.

“This is unreasonable,” he had said.

Additionally, Elon Musk had also claimed that the Starlink services in Ukraine had already cost SpaceX $80 million and is likely to exceed $100 million this year.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

elon musk
Sunday, October 16, 2022
