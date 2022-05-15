Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News
Elon Musk gets a call from Twitter's legal team. Here's why

Elon Musk on Friday announced his deal with microblogging platform Twitter worth $44 billion was temporarily on hold.
Elon Musk. (AFP)
Published on May 15, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

World's richest person Elon Musk on Sunday took to Twitter to claim that the Twitter legal team has accused him of “violating their NDA” as he had revealed the "bot check sample size”. This comes just two days after Musk said his deal with microblogging platform Twitter worth $44 billion was temporarily on hold.

“Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100! This actually happened,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

In continuation of his announcement that his Twitter deal has been put on hold temporarily, the Tesla CEO announced on Saturday that his team will do a ‘random sampling’ of 100 followers of Twitter's account on the social media giant's own platform.

“To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover…,” Musk, who has nearly 93 million followers, informed.

In a follow-up tweet, he mentioned, “Any sensible random sampling process is fine. If many people independently get similar results for % of fake/spam/duplicate accounts, that will be telling. I picked 100 as the sample size number because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5% fake/spam/duplicate.”

Earlier on Friday, according to Elon Musk, the Twitter buyout deal was put on hold “pending details supporting calculation that spam and fake accounts indeed represented less than five percent of users.” Meanwhile, a little more than an hour later, Musk wrote another tweet tagging the post stating he was committed to acquisition.

