Elon Musk has a problem with Taliban and it's not what the world may think

Elon Musk was slammed on social media after he commented on the Taliban in Afghanistan.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 03:46 PM IST
When Afghanistan is in the middle of a humanitarian catastrophe with the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government and the withdrawal of the US troops, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, for the first time, said something about the crisis. And it is not what the world may think. Sharing a photo of Taliban leaders carrying firearms, the technocrat noticed that the Taliban leaders were not wearing masks. Not one of them. Elon Musk also added his takeaway questioning whether they have not heard about the Delta variant which is driving the resurgence of the Covid pandemic across the world.

Elon Musk asked whether the Taliban have not heard of Delta variant of coronavirus.

"Really? You're gonna criticise them on that? And not what they achieved in 19 days what it took the US 20 years and it still failed? I think the delta isn't a priority at this point," one Twitter user commented.

"Yeah coz that's the main part that should be the focus," said another.

Some meanwhile said that it was just a joke, some reminded Elon Musk of the number of times he himself behaved like a 'covidiot', doubting the efficacy of the mask, vaccine etc.

While several international personalities have come forward denouncing the humanitarian crisis that Afghanistan is going through, this is the first time that Elon Musk commented on something somewhat associated with the Afghanistan crisis.

As the United States began withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, bringing an end to the two-decade military exercise, the Taliban attacked one province after another and finally the takeover was complete on August 15 after Taliban fighters reached Kabul.

The Taliban takeover has triggered an exodus from the country as thousands of Afghans are desperate to leave the country at any cost. Videos of people running along with a plane in Kabul airport runaway, people clinging on to the wheels, and falling from a plane after it took off have shaken the conscience of the world.

