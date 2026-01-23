Elon Musk Is Diving Back Into U.S. Politics

The White House didn’t comment. Musk, who on Thursday was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

For 2026, Musk is focused on converting Trump voters, some of whom have only shown up to vote for Trump in the presidential election, into midterm and down-ballot voters, according to some of the people.

Musk’s plans aren’t fully settled, and the scale of the effort remains fluid. People who have recently talked with Musk and his advisers have left with the impression that he was still weighing contributing through America PAC—which he and others started to back Trump’s 2024 presidential run—or contributing to other political-action committees and specific races. America PAC focused on registering voters and persuading constituents to vote early and request mail-in ballots in swing states.

In recent weeks, Musk’s political team has met with prospective vendors ahead of potential midterms work, with a focus on digital and text-messaging experts, people familiar with the planning said. Chris Young, Musk’s top political strategist, is leading the efforts and meeting with vendors, some political candidates and their teams, the people said.

The world’s richest man has already donated $10 million to a Republican Senate candidate this year, and his icy relationship with President Trump has thawed.

Elon Musk is opening his wallet and reigniting his political apparatus for the 2026 midterm elections, signaling a return to the political arena months after suggesting he would retreat to oversee his business empire.

Top Republicans, including Vice President JD Vance, have encouraged Musk to help the GOP defend its narrow majorities in the House and Senate, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. Vance has maintained close ties to Musk. A Vance spokesman didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Musk has shipped $10 million toward efforts to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), backing a super PAC that is supporting businessman Nate Morris, people familiar with the matter said. The 2026 gift, earlier reported by Axios, underscores a deepening political alliance; Morris also has ties to Vance, and the super PAC is run by some of Vance’s top external advisers.

Trump and Musk had a public falling-out last May after Musk’s tumultuous stint at the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk and Tesla directors told investors he would be focused on the business, and shareholders approved a generous pay package. Another one of Musk’s companies—SpaceX—is laying the groundwork to go public.

The rapprochement between the two men represents a budding pragmatic alliance: Trump would regain access to Musk’s money and technical infrastructure, while Musk maintains a conduit for influence in the administration. Musk is using his social-media platform to amplify his vision for a leaner U.S. government, which is centered on slashed federal spending, deregulation and proof-of-citizenship mandates at the polls.

Musk spent nearly $300 million in the 2024 election cycle to help get Trump and Republicans elected, becoming the country’s largest known political donor. He has largely abandoned plans to start a new political party, a notion hatched during the height of his feud with Trump, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

In September, Musk sat in Trump’s box during a memorial for the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and the two spoke at length. Early this month, Musk posted a photo of himself on X dining with Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

In December, typically a quiet time in the campaign cycle, some vendors received outreach from the America PAC team. Young, Musk’s political strategist, participated in a meeting this month focused on a data project for America PAC with people from data and analytics firm Red Oak Strategic and the boutique law firm Lex Politica, according to a document reviewed by the Journal.

Musk has made about $42 million in political contributions since June 2025, including $27 million to America PAC, $10 million to PACs backing House and Senate Republicans and $5 million to a pro-Trump PAC, according to Federal Election Commission records. The tally doesn’t include the recent $10 million donation supporting Morris, which isn’t yet reflected in FEC records.

“He’s been very helpful,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R., S.D.) told the Washington Examiner in December. “I welcome that obviously, and the more he wants to do, the more we welcome.”

Political strategists of both parties say the elections this fall could pose a challenge for Republicans. Historically, the party of the incumbent president tends to lose seats in the midterms. Since World War II, only two presidents saw their party gain House seats in a midterm election: Democrat Bill Clinton in 1998 and Republican George W. Bush in 2002.

Trump, in a recent interview with the Journal, conveyed uncertainty about whether Republicans would maintain control of the House. In polls, voters say the president hasn’t done enough to lower prices, citing the high costs of groceries and housing. Some Republicans worry that could hurt them in the midterms.

“We’ll see what happens,” Trump told the Journal in December. “We should win. But, you know, statistically, it’s very tough to win.”

Write to Dana Mattioli at dana.mattioli@wsj.com, Emily Glazer at Emily.Glazer@wsj.com and Brian Schwartz at brian.schwartz@wsj.com