Elon Musk on not caring for 'personal safety risk' to make Twitter 'most accurate info source'

Updated on Nov 07, 2022 09:20 AM IST

The world's richest person had acquired Twitter late last month.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 14, 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California. - (AFP)
BySwati Bhasin

Elon Musk has yet again reiterated his commitment for free speech even as rights group continue to raise concerns about the content moderation on the micro-blogging network, one of the most popular global social media platform. The world's richest person went to give an example of "not banning an account' tracking him, stressing it might be facing a "personal risk" in such a situation.

"Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission," the tech billionaire wrote in a post. "My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

elon musk twitter inc.
