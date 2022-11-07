Elon Musk on not caring for 'personal safety risk' to make Twitter 'most accurate info source'

Elon Musk has yet again reiterated his commitment for free speech even as rights group continue to raise concerns about the content moderation on the micro-blogging network, one of the most popular global social media platform. The world's richest person went to give an example of "not banning an account' tracking him, stressing it might be facing a "personal risk" in such a situation.

"Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That’s our mission," the tech billionaire wrote in a post. "My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," he added.

