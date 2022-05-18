Elon Musk reacts to leaked Twitter videos where employees say, 'We're commie as f***', 'You are special needs'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has commented on the leaked video of a Twitter employee openly admitting that Twitter has no freedom of speech and his colleagues are 'commies as f***' as the video has now gone viral on social media. 'Is this legit?' Elon Musk wrote on the video posted by journalist Benny Johnson. The video of one Siru Murugesan, who identified himself as a senior engineer at Twitter, created a stir after it was leaked by a far-right activist group calling itself Project Veritas. Another video where Twitter lead client partner Alex Martinez talks about how Twitter controls opinion has been released. Musk has reacted to that video as well with a smiley.
"Twitter does not believe in free speech. Elon believes in free speech. He's a capitalist and we weren't really operating like capitalists, more like very socialist. Like we're all like commie as f***. Ideologically, it does not make sense like because we are actually censoring the right and not the left. So, everyone on the right wing will be like, 'bro, it's okay to say it. Just gotta tolerate it.' The left will be like, 'No I'm not gonna tolerate it. I need it censored or else I'm not gonna be on the platform."
On being asked about what his colleagues think about Elon Musk buying Twitter, the senior engineer said, "They hate it. Oh my God. I'm at least like okay with it. But some of my colleagues are like super left, left, left, left, left. They're like, 'this would be my last day if it happens'."
Murugesan said the atmosphere of Twitter is so Left that employees become Left making adjustments to their opinion.
In the second video, Alex Martinez, the lead client partner of Twitter said, "Well, right now we don't make profit. So it's gonna say ideology, which is what's led us into not being profitable.. The rest of us who have been here believe in something that's good for the planet and not just give people free speech." "And it's going to be hard for him (Elon Musk) to be like, 'uh, because people should make their own decision'. It's like, no, but people don't know how to make a rational decision if you don't put out correct things that are supposed to be out in the public," Martinez purportedly said.
Talking about Elon Musk, Martinez said, "I am like, you (Elon Musk) are special needs -- you're literally special needs. So I can't even take what you are saying seriously."
While Twitter has not officially commented on the videos, Benny Johnson posted the screenshot of an internal mail that the company sent to its employees where it accepted the video. "We are in contact with the person involved and doing everything we can to help them. There may be more videos to come and we're continuing to monitor the situation," the purported mail said, advising Twitter employees on how they can protect themselves from similar attempts in the future. "Please remember that we all have an obligation to protect confidential, proprietary information and not discuss internal conversations, policies, or products outside of work," it said.
Elon Musk's Twitter deal has hit a roadblock as Musk is not convinced by Twitter's claim that fewer than 5% of the accounts on the social media platform are fake or spam. In his tweet Tuesday, Musk said that “20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be much higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of 5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does," Musk tweeted.
