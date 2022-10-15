Elon Musk thinks this is ‘unreasonable’. Hint: It's related to Ukraine

SpaceX owner Elon Musk on Friday confirmed reports that the company won't be able to pay for Starlink satellite internet services in Ukraine indefinitely. Earlier on Thursday, CNN had reported that the company had informed the US military that it will not be able to fund the internet services which have played a vital role in Ukraine's communications amid Russian invasion.

Elon Musk said that he had written to the Pentagon warning that he might have to stop funding the Starlink services while asking the US military to foot the bill.

"SpaceX is not asking to recoup past expenses, but also cannot fund the existing system indefinitely *and* send several thousand more terminals that have data usage up to 100X greater than typical households," Elon Musk tweeted.

"This is unreasonable."

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said that the US department of defense was is in contact with Elon Musk on the issue.

“We can confirm the department received correspondence from SpaceX about the funding of... their satellite communications product in Ukraine,” Sabrina Singh said.

Additionally, Elon Musk also informed that the Starlink services in Ukraine had already cost SpaceX $80 million and is likely to exceed $100 million this year. The claim was disputed by the CNN report which showed that the figures SpaceX shared with the Pentagon showed that around 85 per cent of the first 20,000 terminals in Ukraine were paid in part by countries such as the United States, Poland among others.

