Elon Musk’s chatbot, Grok, comes under fire for nude deepfakes

FROM DRUG use to libel suits, Elon Musk has long been able to shrug off problems that would have imperilled most bosses. But the reaction to a recent update to Grok, the AI chatbot linked to X, the billionaire’s social network, poses a fresh test of his imperviousness. Grok’s willingness to churn out nude deepfakes has led to scrutiny in Britain and Australia, among other places, and outright bans of the chatbot in Malaysia and Indonesia. Representational image. (AFP)

The flood of deepfakes began after December 24th, when Mr Musk announced that Grok had been updated with a new image generator. The change brought the chatbot to parity with those of Google and OpenAI, but with some big differences. In line with Mr Musk’s desire to create the most “based” chatbot—anti-censorship, politically incorrect and “maximally truth-seeking”—the system is far less likely than others to refuse requests to generate images because they violate content policies. Ask ChatGPT to edit an image of a real person to strip them to their underwear, and it will demur. Grok, however, has no such qualms.

Moreover, because Grok can be accessed on X, it answers many requests in public. Until another update limited the feature to paying subscribers on January 9th, the chatbot’s public profile was responding to a hundred such “nudification” requests a minute, some of them involving children. The phrase “put her in a bikini” soared on the social-media site (and some users have managed to go further still, generating pornographic images with cleverly worded prompts). Other companies might have declared such creations an abuse of their product and apologised; Mr Musk has responded with laughter to an image putting a toaster in a bikini.

The fallout might be harder to laugh off. Mr Musk accuses the British government of just wanting “to suppress free speech”. And the legal status of artificial non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), as nude deepfakes are technically known, varies around the world. But there is less variation when such imagery involves children.

Indonesia, home to 24m X users, has responded to the trend with a temporary ban of Grok, calling the imagery “a serious violation of human rights, dignity and the security of citizens in the digital space”. Malaysia, with another 5m users, has followed suit.

In Britain the Labour government has announced plans to accelerate the enforcement of new laws against generated NCII, passed by parliament last summer, alongside an investigation by Ofcom into various breaches of the Online Safety Act, including failures to take down illegal content such as child-sexual-abuse material swiftly. The move comes as governments everywhere are toughening up on social media and online porn, especially where children are concerned. Canada and Australia are mulling action, and are thought to be co-ordinating their responses with Britain.

A fine from Ofcom would be noticeable, but not a disaster for the deep-pocketed Mr Musk. For serious breaches of the Online Safety Act, the regulator can levy penalties of up to 10% of a firm’s global revenues—around $250m in X’s case.

In X’s biggest market, America, the picture is more mixed. Last May Donald Trump signed into law the “Take It Down Act”, which penalises platforms that spread “intimate visual depictions” of a person online. Companies have been given a year to draw up take-down policies. But some of the images causing controversy today might not meet the definition of an “intimate visual depiction”, says Riana Pfefferkorn, a lawyer and policy fellow at Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centred AI. Nor is enforcement guaranteed. X benefits from its owner’s close links to the Trump administration. After the EU issued fines against the social network in December for violations of its Digital Services Act, America’s secretary of state, Marco Rubio, warned that “the days of censoring Americans online are over”.

Real discipline, however, might not come from government action, but from commercial consequences. Advertisers had already begun to flee X, prompting lawsuits from Mr Musk. Those remaining could vote with their wallets. Payment processors such as Visa and Mastercard have strict content standards and have shown a willingness to enforce them—such as in 2021, when they required pornographic websites to verify the age of anyone featured in online content. Mastercard has said it would refuse to work with purveyors of “nudification” software. Now that this includes the world’s richest man, will the line hold?