Elon Musk's Twitter hiatus, in 2nd week now, generates curiosity
Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has not tweeted in about 10 days and it can’t go unnoticed. The 51-year-old business tycoon has 100 million followers on the microblogging site, which he is planning to buy.
His continued absence is unusual as the tech billionaire is known to be highly vocal on social media. Since April, he has been making headlines for the $44 billion deal and his comments and concerns about the presence of a large number of fake accounts on Twitter.
Amid the business deal, he had also been making remarks on the ‘imminent’ population crisis the planet is set to face.
Despite the absence, Musk has been facing criticism from some quarters. “@ElonMusk claims to be a moderate/centrist, but he exposed himself as the fraud he is this week. Every day he tweets attacks on moderate Democrats, but in a week where Republican extremists go full Gilead — no tweets in 4 days. Convenient. Cc: media, stop buying his lies. (sic)" tweeted Kaivan Shroff, a Democratic commentator and US-based non-profit advisor.
Meanwhile, Matthew Greeley, founder and CEO of software firm Brightidea, suggested Musk’s hectic schedules must be keeping him busy. “Where is @elonmusk? No tweets in seven days? Signing papers?” he wrote.
Another user wrote: “And just like that @elonmusk stopped tweeting”.
His last post was on June 22 - a response to an article on SpaceX. He is reported to have taken social media hiatus in the past - in 2020 and in 2019
Meanwhile, Musk's SpaceX has won permission from US regulators to offers its Starlink broadband-from-space service to users in vehicles, vessels and aircraft, news agency Reuters reported.
Musk has been inching closer to owning Twitter at a time when his firm, Tesla, is grapping with production glitches in China and slow output growth at new factories in Texas and Berlin, as per the Reuters report.
(With inputs from Reuters)
-
Two Indo-Canadian academics honoured with Order of Canada
Two Indo-Canadian academics, working on research to advance the betterment of mankind, have been honoured with one of the country's most prestigious awards, the Order of Canada. Their names were in the list published by the office of the governor-general of Canada Mary Simon. Both have been invested (as the bestowal of the awards is described) into the Order as a Member. They are professors Ajay Agrawal and Parminder Raina.
-
Taliban's reclusive supreme leader attends gathering in Kabul: Report
The Taliban's reclusive supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada joined a large gathering of nationwide religious leaders in Kabul on Friday, the state news agency said, adding he would give a speech. The Taliban's state-run Bakhtar News Agency confirmed the reclusive leader, who is based in the southern city of Kandahar, was attending the meeting of more than 3,000 male participants from around the country, aimed at discussing issues of national unity.
-
July 1: Canada to mark 155th anniversary of its formation
As the country prepares to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the formation of the Canadian Confederation, Canada Day, the traditional centre of festivities, Parliament Hill in Ottawa, will be off limits as protesters linked to the Freedom Convoy begin gathering in the capital for the long weekend. Various events have been listed by protesters including a march to Parliament Hill on Friday.
-
Bulgaria's ‘Crypto Queen’ Ruja Ignatova added to FBI's most-wanted list
A Bulgarian woman dubbed the "Crypto Queen" afteIgnatovahe raised billions of dollars in a fraudulent virtual currency scheme was placed on the FBI's 10 most wanted list Thursday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation put up a $100,000 reward for Ruja Ignatova, who disappeared in Greece in October 2017 around the time US authorities filed a sealed indictment and warrant for her arrest.
-
Europe to see 'high levels' of Covid this summer: WHO
With the milder but more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5 spreading across the continent, the 53 countries in the WHO European region are currently registering just under 500,000 cases daily, according to the organisation's data. That is up from around 150,000 cases daily at the end of May. Austria, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg and Portugal were the countries with the highest incidence rates, with almost all countries in the region seeing a rise in cases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics