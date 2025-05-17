Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk’s xAI blames ‘unauthorised change’ for Grok’s ‘white genocide’ comments

Reuters |
May 17, 2025 09:03 AM IST

Some X users noticed that Grok brought up the topic of “white genocide” in unrelated discussions about other matters, sharing screenshots of their exchanges.

Elon Musk's xAI responded to widespread reports that its Grok chatbot made claims about a genocide against white citizens in South Africa, saying there had been an unauthorized change to the artificial intelligence bot. In a post on X on Thursday, xAI said it would update the system to address the problem.

Grok AI triggered outrage with ‘white genocide’ talk(AFP)
Grok AI triggered outrage with ‘white genocide’ talk(AFP)

Issues of political biases, hate speech and accuracy of AI chatbots have been a concern since at least the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT in 2022.

XAI said that early on Wednesday the unauthorized change was made to Grok's response software, circumventing the normal review process.

"This change, which directed Grok to provide a specific response on a political topic, violated xAI's internal policies and core values," xAI said.

Some X users on Wednesday noticed that Grok brought up the topic of "white genocide" in South Africa in unrelated discussions about other matters, sharing screenshots of their exchanges.

Critics of a land expropriation policy in South Africa, including white South African-born Musk, have called it racist against whites. The South Africa government says that there is no evidence of persecution and that claims by US President Donald Trump and others of "genocide" are unfounded.

In response to the incident this week, xAI said it would openly publish Grok's system prompts on GitHub, where the public can view and provide feedback on every prompt change made to the chatbot. 

It would put in place a round-the-clock monitoring team to respond to incidents with Grok's answers that are not caught by automated systems, it added.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / Elon Musk’s xAI blames ‘unauthorised change’ for Grok’s ‘white genocide’ comments
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On