Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Elon Musk tweets on Nancy Pelosi's husband. It's a conspiracy theory

Elon Musk tweets on Nancy Pelosi's husband. It's a conspiracy theory

world news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 11:54 PM IST

Elon Musk: Elon Musk tweeted the conspiracy theory as he was responding to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Elon Musk: Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory on Sunday about the attack on US house speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. Responding to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who tweeted to draw a line between Republicans who promote baseless conspiracy theories and the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, Elon Musk tweeted, “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye.”

He attached a link to the story, which is no longer accessible, by the conservative Santa Monica Observer.

The outlet has published conspiracy theories in the past, including that a body double for Hilary Clinton was sent to a debate with Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign.

Elon Musk's tweet rose concerns about Twitter's future as the billionaire vowed that the platform would not become a "free-for-all hellscape."

On Friday, an intruder broke into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

The 82-year-old is recovering in hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
elon musk
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP