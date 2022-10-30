Elon Musk tweets on Nancy Pelosi's husband. It's a conspiracy theory

Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory on Sunday about the attack on US house speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. Responding to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who tweeted to draw a line between Republicans who promote baseless conspiracy theories and the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, Elon Musk tweeted, “There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye.”

He attached a link to the story, which is no longer accessible, by the conservative Santa Monica Observer.

The outlet has published conspiracy theories in the past, including that a body double for Hilary Clinton was sent to a debate with Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign.

Elon Musk's tweet rose concerns about Twitter's future as the billionaire vowed that the platform would not become a "free-for-all hellscape."

On Friday, an intruder broke into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

The 82-year-old is recovering in hospital.

