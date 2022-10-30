Home / Trending / Elon Musk reveals ‘some of the great joys of life’ in a viral Twitter post

Elon Musk reveals ‘some of the great joys of life’ in a viral Twitter post

Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:32 PM IST

Elon Musk’s Twitter post about ‘some of the great joys of life’ has created a chatter since being posted.

ByTrisha Sengupta

Most people have those small things in their lives that make them happy and leave them with a smile? It could be reading a book or watching a movie or even eating a delicious dish. Elon Musk recently took to Twitter to share about such things that he thinks are ‘some of the great joys of life’. Musk’s tweet has a food-related twist and may seem relatable to you too.

“Fresh baked bread & pastries are some of the great joys of life,” the tech billionaire wrote in the post. Take a look at the tweet:

The tweet has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 3.6 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Just like the exact moment when something finally makes sense or an idea you created actually works,” shared an individual. “Have you ever tried Bavarian Laugenbrezel?,” asked another. “Indeed. But you must try Chhole Bhature of India at least once @elonmusk. I'm sure you won't be able to resist the temptation of starting a new worldwide food chain of Chhole Bhature,” suggested a third. “True,” agreed a fourth. “I approve this,” wrote a fifth.

