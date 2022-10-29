What we know so far about man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband: 5 points

US house speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was hospitalised with a skull fracture after he was attacked at the couple’s California home on Friday. Paul Pelosi was attacked with a hammer as the attacker reportedly shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?”

Paul Pelosi underwent “successful surgery” for the fracture and other “serious injuries”, Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson said as US president Joe Biden called the attack "despicable".

"Enough is enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics, regardless of what your politics are," Joe Biden said.

Here's what we know so fat about the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband:

The accused grew up in Canada and became a nudist activist in the Bay Area where he spread far-right conspiracy theories, US media reported. The man has been identified as David DePape, 42, and has been booked with attempting to murder Paul Pelosi. The speaker’s office said the motive for the attack was being investigated. The suspect's Facebook account containing multiple conspiracy-laden posts. He also managed a blog under the domain godisloving.wordpress.com. The blog banner read, “Weclome (sic) to Big Brothers Censorship Hell”.

