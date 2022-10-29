Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Largest US automaker halts paid advertising on Twitter as Elon Musk takes over

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 11:06 AM IST

Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: GM Motors Co said in a statement that it had temporarily halted paid ads on the social media platform.

Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: A phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk with the Twitter logo.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

US' largest automaker has pulled paid advertising on Twitter after Tesla chief Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company on Friday. Elon Musk tweeted "the bird is freed" and "let the good times roll" before a tweet on announcing the setting up of the content moderation council on the social media platform.

Following Elon Musk's takeover, GM Motors Co said in a statement that it had temporarily halted paid ads on the social media platform as a "normal course of business".

The automaker said it was "engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership".

"Customer care interactions on Twitter will continue", it said.

Read more: Elon Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter

Elon Musk completed his 44 billion dollar deal and reportedly sacked Twitter's chief executive and two other top bosses and then tweeted that the social media platform will form a moderation council "with widely diverse viewpoints" and that "no major content decisions or account reinstatements" will be made before it meets.

Although, in a later tweet Elon Musk said that the company had "not yet" made any changes to its content moderation policies.

